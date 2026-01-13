Thinking of a coastal vacay? Avoid these overrated spots

India's coastline is dotted with a number of popular tourist destinations, but not all of them live up to the hype. While some places are marketed as must-visit spots, they may not offer the experience travelers expect. Here are some of the most overrated coastal destinations in India that travelers often find disappointing. Let's take a look at these places and why they may not be worth your time.

#1 Goa's crowded beaches Goa is famous for its lively beaches and nightlife, but many of its beaches are overcrowded and dirty. The constant influx of tourists has made some of the most popular beaches lose their charm. You may have to deal with littered sands and packed spaces, which can ruin the peaceful beach experience you may be looking for.

#2 Pondicherry's French Quarter While Pondicherry's French Quarter is often touted for its colonial architecture and quaint streets, it can be a little underwhelming. The area is small and can be explored in a few hours, leaving tourists wanting more. Plus, the commercialization has taken away much of its original charm, making it feel more like a tourist trap than a unique cultural experience.

#3 Kerala's backwaters hype Kerala's backwaters are often marketed as a serene escape, but they can be a bit overrated. The famous houseboat rides can be quite expensive and crowded, with little privacy or tranquility. Plus, the pollution in some areas has diminished the natural beauty that made them so appealing in the first place.

#4 Mahabalipuram's rock sculptures Mahabalipuram is famous for its ancient rock sculptures and temples, but many find them underwhelming in comparison to other historical sites in India. While the carvings are impressive, they may not be worth a long detour for some travelers who prefer more grandiose monuments elsewhere in the country.