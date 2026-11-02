Underrated places in the Netherlands you should explore
What's the story
The Netherlands is famous for its vibrant tulip fields, picturesque canals, and lively cities. But some attractions are a little too hyped and may not live up to the expectations of travelers. If you want to explore the real essence of Dutch culture and landscapes, here are some underrated alternatives that will give you a more authentic experience of the country.
#1
Explore hidden gems in Amsterdam
While Amsterdam's famous museums and canals are a must-visit, the city has lesser-known spots that are equally charming.
The Jordaan district is a quaint neighborhood with narrow streets and independent art galleries.
The Amsterdam School architecture can be explored at the Het Schip building, which offers guided tours.
These hidden gems give a glimpse of local life, away from the crowded tourist spots.
#2
Discover Friesland's natural beauty
Friesland, a province in the northern Netherlands, is famous for its stunning landscapes and traditional villages.
The Wadden Sea UNESCO World Heritage Site offers unique tidal flats to explore on foot or by boat.
The Frisian Lakes region is perfect for sailing or cycling tours through scenic routes, lined with windmills and farms.
This area provides a peaceful retreat from busy tourist destinations.
#3
Experience traditional Dutch windmills
While Kinderdijk is famous for its iconic windmills, other areas also have these fascinating structures.
Zaanse Schans near Zaandam has an open-air museum with working windmills that produce oil or paint pigments.
Here, visitors can also see traditional crafts like *clog-making* demonstrations.
Exploring these sites gives an insight into Dutch history beyond well-trodden paths.
#4
Visit Utrecht's historic center
Utrecht's historic center features canals with wharves that are unique to this city in the Netherlands.
The Dom Tower provides panoramic views of the cityscape from its height of 112 meters.
Visitors can stroll through charming streets lined with cafes and shops, while enjoying less crowded spaces compared to Amsterdam's busy areas.
#5
Enjoy nature at Hoge Veluwe National Park
Hoge Veluwe National Park, one of Europe's largest continuous nature reserves, is home to diverse wildlife, including deer and wild boar.
It also features the Kroller-Muller Museum, which houses a collection of Van Gogh paintings.
The park offers a peaceful escape for hiking, cycling, and birdwatching enthusiasts, away from the hustle and bustle of crowded tourist spots in the Netherlands.