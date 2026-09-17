These famous Netherlands spots can feel too crowded
What's the story
The Netherlands is famous for its beautiful landscapes and vibrant cities, but not all touristy spots are worth visiting. Some places are often crowded and overpriced, leaving travelers wanting more. Here are five such destinations in the Netherlands that you may want to skip if you want a more authentic and less commercialized experience.
#1
Amsterdam's Dam Square
Dam Square is one of Amsterdam's most famous tourist attractions, but it is often crowded with tourists and street performers.
While the square is surrounded by historic buildings, the area has become more of a shopping and dining hub than a cultural one.
Visitors looking for genuine Dutch culture may find it more rewarding to explore lesser-known neighborhoods with local charm.
#2
Keukenhof Gardens during peak season
Keukenhof Gardens is famous for its tulip displays in spring.
However, during peak season, the gardens can get extremely crowded, with long lines and high entry fees.
If you are not a die-hard flower lover, you may find similar floral displays in other parts of the country at a fraction of the cost, and with fewer crowds.
#3
Zaanse Schans windmills
Zaanse Schans is often marketed as a quintessential Dutch experience with its iconic windmills and traditional crafts.
However, this open-air museum can be too crowded during peak tourist seasons.
The experience here may feel more commercialized than authentic, as many shops cater primarily to tourists rather than offering genuine local products or experiences.
#4
Giethoorn village hype
Giethoorn, also called the Venice of the North, is famous for its canals and boat rides.
However, this village has become so popular that it is now overrun with tourists in peak season.
The once-peaceful village has lost its charm with throngs of visitors and high prices for boat rentals and meals at local restaurants.
#5
Rotterdam's Markthal overexposure
While Rotterdam's Markthal is an architectural marvel, it has become a victim of its own fame.
The market hall is always crowded with tourists snapping pictures instead of enjoying local delicacies or shopping from nearby vendors.
The prices here can also be higher than at other markets across the Netherlands, where locals shop without touristy frills.