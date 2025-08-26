Overrated Eastern European tourist destinations

Eastern Europe is dotted with some of the prettiest and culturally rich destinations. But some places have become a victim of their own fame. While these spots draw thousands of tourists every year, the travelers may find them unauthentic or too crowded. Here are a few such overrated destinations, and why you should avoid them on your next trip.

#1 Prague's Charles Bridge: A crowded experience Charles Bridge in Prague is an iconic landmark, famous for its historical significance and stunning views. But, it often gets overcrowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy its beauty peacefully. The bridge is also lined with vendors and performers, which can distract from the experience of appreciating its architecture and history. For a more serene visit, exploring lesser-known bridges or visiting during off-peak hours might be more rewarding.

#2 Dubrovnik's Old Town: High prices and crowds Dubrovnik's Old Town is more and more visited owing to its Instagram-worthy streets and medieval vibe. However, its fame has resulted in exorbitant rates for hotels and restaurants inside the city walls. Plus, cruise ship visitors add to the crazy influx during peak seasons. Tourists seeking similar experiences minus the chaos can check out other Croatian towns such as Split or Zadar which have historical places with lesser crowds.

#3 Budapest's thermal baths: Overhyped relaxation While Budapest is known for its famous thermal baths, it might not be as relaxing as you had hoped. Though, the baths offer a unique cultural experience, they tend to be overcrowded as they are a popular tourist attraction. The entrance fees may also be steep as compared to the rest of the local attractions. If you're into spas, you can visit smaller towns in Hungary, famed for their thermal waters but lesser crowd.