If touring European castles is your plan, skip these

Europe is dotted with castles that promise a glimpse into its rich history and architecture. However, not all castles live up to the hype. Some are too crowded, some too expensive, and some just not that interesting. If you're a traveler looking for authentic experiences, here are some overrated European castles that may not be worth your time and money.

#1 Neuschwanstein Castle: A tourist trap Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany is often called a fairy-tale castle. But, it is often crowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy its beauty. The entry fee can also be steep for what you get to see. While the castle's exterior is stunning, the interiors are not as impressive as other historical sites in Europe. You may want to consider other less crowded castles for a more peaceful experience.

#2 Edinburgh Castle: High prices for basic tours While Edinburgh Castle is an iconic symbol of Scotland, its high entry price may not justify the basic tours on offer. The castle is often crowded with tourists, leaving little room to explore its grounds properly. Although it offers some historical insights, those looking for an in-depth experience may find better value at other Scottish sites that offer richer narratives at lower costs.

#3 Windsor Castle: More hype than history Windsor Castle in England is famous as a royal residence but is often criticized for being more hype than history. The ticket prices are steep, and the guided tours don't provide much beyond basic information about royal life. The castle's grandeur is undeniable, but visitors seeking deep historical context may find other English heritage sites more rewarding.

#4 Alcazar of Seville: Crowded and costly The Alcazar of Seville in Spain is famous for its stunning architecture and lush gardens, but can be extremely crowded during peak seasons. The entry fees can also add up if you opt for guided tours or audio guides. While it offers a glimpse into Moorish architecture, those looking for quieter settings might prefer smaller palaces or lesser-known attractions in Andalusia instead.