Overrated Finnish destinations to skip

Finland , with its breathtaking landscapes and lively culture, draws a number of tourists every year. But not all places live up to the hype. Some destinations may not provide the one-of-a-kind experiences adventurers look for or could be too crowded during peak season. Here are a few Finnish destinations that could be overrated, and you should reconsider them on your itinerary.

#1 Helsinki's Market Square: A tourist trap? Helsinki's Market Square is always teeming with tourists wanting to experience local culture and cuisine. But, at times, it can be more of a tourist trap than an authentic market experience. Prices of souvenirs and food items are mostly inflated, given the high footfall. Rather than spending too much time here, venture out to other parts of Helsinki, where you can find genuine local markets with better value and fewer crowds.

#2 Santa Claus Village: More hype than magic? Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi is promoted as a magical destination for families and Christmas lovers. Although it has festive attractions throughout the year, some tourists deem it too commercialized with long queues and expensive activities. If you are looking for a more peaceful winter wonderland experience, opt for smaller towns in Lapland where you can enjoy snowy landscapes without the chaos of large crowds.

#3 Suomenlinna Fortress: Historical yet crowded Suomenlinna Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site, lies just off the coast of Helsinki. Though its historical importance is unquestionable, the fortress is prone to become extremely crowded during peak tourist season. The rush of visitors could overshadow its historical beauty and make it difficult to soak in its magnificence. Visiting other historical sites in Finland could offer similar insight into Finnish history sans the tourist crowd.

#4 Levi ski resort: Overcrowded slopes Levi Ski Resort is among Finland's most sought-after ski destinations but is commonly marred by over-crowding during peak skiing months. The slopes can get crowded with skiers of all levels competing for space, which could ruin your skiing experience. If you want less crowded slopes with equally stunning views, visiting smaller ski resorts in Finland could offer a more pleasant winter sports trip.