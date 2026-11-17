These French villages may not live up to the hype
What's the story
France is dotted with beautiful villages, but not all of them are as charming as they are made out to be. Some of these places are overhyped, drawing tourists with their reputation rather than their actual appeal. In this article, we will take a look at some of these overrated French villages that may not be worth your time. Let's find out!
#1
Mont Saint-Michel: A crowded spectacle
Mont Saint-Michel is famous for its stunning architecture and historical significance. However, the village is often overcrowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy its beauty.
The narrow streets are packed with souvenir shops and restaurants, catering to the influx of visitors.
While the island's unique setting is impressive, the experience can be marred by large crowds and high prices.
#2
Riquewihr: A tourist trap
Riquewihr is often touted as one of France's most beautiful villages, but it has become more of a tourist trap than anything else.
The village is filled with shops selling overpriced souvenirs and local specialties at inflated prices.
While the half-timbered houses are picturesque, the constant flow of tourists takes away from its charm.
If you are looking for an authentic experience, you may want to skip Riquewihr.
#3
Eze: Scenic but superficial
Eze is known for its stunning views along the French Riviera but lacks authenticity in its offerings.
The village has turned into a luxury destination with high-end boutiques and expensive dining options that cater more to tourists than locals.
Although the views from Eze are breathtaking, those looking for genuine cultural experiences may find it lacking in depth.
#4
Saint-Paul-de-Vence: Art over authenticity
Saint-Paul-de-Vence has long been a favorite of artists and celebrities, but its fame has come at a cost.
The village is now filled with art galleries selling overpriced works, and cafes catering to well-heeled tourists.
While it has an artistic legacy, Saint-Paul-de-Vence's authenticity has been compromised by commercialism and mass tourism.
#5
Gordes: Pricey Provence postcard
Gordes, a postcard-perfect village in Provence, is often criticized for its exorbitant prices and touristy vibe.
The cobblestone streets are filled with shops selling overpriced local products and restaurants with inflated menu prices.
While the village is undeniably beautiful, the experience is marred by the constant presence of tourists and a lack of genuine local interaction.