Tired of crowded hill stations? Try these 5 places

Kausani, located in Uttarakhand, is famous for its panoramic views of the Himalayas. Unlike other popular hill stations, it remains relatively unexplored by mass tourism.

The quiet town offers picturesque sunrise and sunset views over the snow-capped peaks of Panchchuli and Nanda Devi.

Visitors can also enjoy local tea gardens and Gandhi Ashram, which adds a historical touch to its natural beauty.