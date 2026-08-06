Tired of crowded hill stations? Try these 5 places
What's the story
India's hill stations are famous for their cool weather and scenic beauty, but some of them are becoming too crowded and commercialized. These places can be overcrowded with tourists, which can take away the peace you may be looking for. If you're looking for less crowded alternatives, here are some underrated hill stations that promise a tranquil getaway without the tourist hustle.
Kausani
Discovering Kausani's serene landscapes
Kausani, located in Uttarakhand, is famous for its panoramic views of the Himalayas. Unlike other popular hill stations, it remains relatively unexplored by mass tourism.
The quiet town offers picturesque sunrise and sunset views over the snow-capped peaks of Panchchuli and Nanda Devi.
Visitors can also enjoy local tea gardens and Gandhi Ashram, which adds a historical touch to its natural beauty.
Munnar
Exploring Munnar's lush tea gardens
Munnar in Kerala is famous for its sprawling tea plantations and cool climate.
Unlike other crowded destinations, Munnar has managed to keep its charm intact, with fewer tourists visiting throughout the year.
The rolling hills covered with green tea bushes make for a breathtaking view.
You can also visit Eravikulam National Park to see endangered species like Nilgiri Tahr.
Tawang
Experiencing Tawang's Buddhist culture
Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is an ideal destination for those seeking solace amidst stunning landscapes.
Famous for its ancient monasteries, including one of the largest in India, Tawang offers a unique cultural experience away from the usual tourist spots.
The scenic beauty of Sela Pass adds to the charm, making it an ideal place for those seeking peace.
Nainital
Enjoying Nainital's tranquil lakeside views
While Nainital is a popular name, it is still possible to find peaceful corners here if you avoid peak seasons.
Famous for its beautiful lake surrounded by hills, Nainital gives you a chance to enjoy boating or just relaxing by the water in less crowded areas, like Bhimtal or Naukuchiatal nearby.
These places are less crowded than Nainital itself, but just as beautiful.
Yercaud
Visiting Yercaud's quiet charm
Yercaud in Tamil Nadu is a lesser-known gem among South Indian hill stations. It features a serene lake at its center, surrounded by orange groves and coffee plantations.
This makes it a perfect spot for nature lovers looking for a peaceful retreat from city life.
It is also less crowded than more popular places like Ooty or Kodaikanal, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a quiet getaway.