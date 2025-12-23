If you plan an aquarium trip, skip these
What's the story
India is home to several aquariums, but not all of them live up to the hype. While some promise a unique experience, others fall short of expectations. In this article, we explore five such overrated aquariums in India that may not be worth your time or money. By highlighting these places, we hope to help you make informed decisions on your next aquatic adventure.
Chennai
Chennai's Arignar Anna Zoological Park
While Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai is famous for its size, its aquarium section does not offer anything extraordinary. The marine life exhibits are limited and lack diversity compared to other facilities across the world. Visitors often find the experience underwhelming as the focus is more on terrestrial animals than aquatic ones.
Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam's Indira Gandhi Zoological Park
The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam has a decent collection of marine life, but the aquarium section is not as impressive as expected. The exhibits are somewhat outdated and lack interactive elements that modern visitors look for. Although it is a part of a larger zoo complex, the aquarium alone may not justify the ticket price for many.
Mumbai
Mumbai's Taraporewala Aquarium
Taraporewala Aquarium in Mumbai is one of India's oldest aquariums and has a lot of history, but it is in dire need of modernization. The facility has a limited variety of fish species, and the exhibits are cramped and poorly maintained. While it is a nostalgic visit for some, it may disappoint those looking for an engaging and informative experience.
Kolkata
Kolkata's Alipore Zoological Gardens
Alipore Zoological Gardens in Kolkata has a lot to offer in terms of wildlife, but its aquarium is not up to the mark. The marine exhibits are limited and lack the educational content found in more developed aquariums around the world. Visitors hoping to see an extensive collection of aquatic life might find this place lacking.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru's Cubbon Park aquarium
Cubbon Park Aquarium in Bengaluru is small and simple, but it doesn't offer much in terms of marine diversity or educational value. The limited space restricts the number of species on display, making it less appealing for those seeking an immersive aquatic experience. While it's a nice spot for a quick visit within Cubbon Park, it may not satisfy serious aquarium enthusiasts.