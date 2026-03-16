Avoid these overrated Indian cities (visit these instead)

India's cities are often celebrated for their culture and history, but some are more overrated than others. These cities can be overcrowded and expensive, making them less appealing for travelers seeking a unique experience. Instead, exploring lesser-known destinations can offer a more authentic and enriching journey. Here are five Indian cities that might not live up to the hype, along with alternatives that promise a rewarding adventure.

#1 The crowded streets of Delhi Delhi is often hailed as a must-visit city due to its historical landmarks and vibrant culture. However, the reality is that the capital is often crowded, polluted, and expensive. The traffic jams are notorious and can ruin your sightseeing plans. If you are looking for a more peaceful experience, consider visiting Jaipur instead. The Pink City has stunning palaces and forts without the chaos of a metropolis.

#2 Overrated beaches in Goa Goa is famous for its beaches and nightlife, but it can get too crowded during peak seasons. The beaches are often littered with tourists, leaving little room for relaxation or solitude. If you want pristine beaches without the crowd, head to Gokarna in Karnataka. This small coastal town has serene beaches with clear waters and a laid-back vibe.

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#3 High costs in Mumbai's glamour Mumbai is often praised for its glamour and fast-paced lifestyle, but exploring the city can be quite expensive. Accommodation and dining in popular areas can take a toll on your budget. For those looking for urban charm at a lower cost, consider visiting Pune instead. Pune offers a blend of modernity and tradition with its historical sites and vibrant student population.

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#4 Chaotic vibes of Kolkata Kolkata is famous for its rich cultural heritage and colonial architecture, but it can be overwhelming with its chaotic streets and humid weather. The city is also known for its high population density, which can make it difficult to navigate through crowded markets or public transport systems. For a calmer experience with similar cultural richness, you can visit Bhubaneswar in Odisha.