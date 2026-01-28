Why you can skip these cycling trails 

India's diverse landscapes make it a cyclist's paradise, but not all trails are as great as they sound. Some popular routes may disappoint due to overcrowding or lack of maintenance. Knowing which trails to avoid can help you have a more enjoyable cycling experience. Here are some overrated Indian cycling trails and their scenic alternatives that promise better views and less traffic.

#1 Manali to Leh highway: A crowded affair The Manali to Leh Highway is a dream for many cyclists, but it is often overcrowded with tourists. The road is mostly in good condition, but the traffic can be a major hassle. Cyclists have to deal with trucks, buses, and other vehicles, making it a risky affair. For those looking for a quieter ride, the Spiti Valley route is a great alternative. It offers stunning landscapes without the crowd.

#2 Pondicherry Coastal Road: Overhyped beauty While the Pondicherry Coastal Road is often touted for its scenic beauty, it can be quite disappointing in reality. The road is narrow and heavily trafficked by both locals and tourists, leaving little room for cyclists to enjoy the ride. The constant noise and pollution from vehicles can take away from the natural beauty of the area. Instead, cyclists can explore the quieter backroads of Tamil Nadu's countryside for a more peaceful experience.

Advertisement

#3 Mumbai Marine Drive: Urban congestion Marine Drive in Mumbai is iconic but not ideal for cyclists looking for a leisurely ride. The area is always packed with pedestrians and vehicles, making it hard to cycle safely. Plus, pollution levels are high in this urban area, which may not be pleasant for long rides. Cyclists looking for urban routes can try Bandra-Worli Sea Link or Powai Lake trails instead, which are less congested.

Advertisement

#4 Coorg coffee plantations: Limited access While Coorg's coffee plantations are often advertised as picturesque cycling destinations, access can be limited. Some roads are poorly maintained or closed during certain seasons due to agricultural activities. This can lead to unexpected detours or cancellations of plans altogether. Instead, Wayanad in Kerala provides similar lush greenery and plantation views with better accessibility throughout the year.