If heritage walks interest you, stay on

India is dotted with heritage walks that give a glimpse into its rich history and culture. However, some of these walks can be a tad overrated, with tourists flocking to them in droves. While these popular spots have their own charm, there are lesser-known alternatives that can give you a more authentic experience. Here are five such Indian heritage walks that can be more rewarding than the usual ones.

#1 Explore Delhi's hidden lanes Delhi's Chandni Chowk is famous for its bustling markets and historical sites, but its narrow lanes can get crowded. Instead, try exploring the lesser-known bylanes of Old Delhi. These hidden paths take you through ancient havelis and quiet courtyards, giving you a peek into the city's Mughal past without the crowd. You can also visit local artisans at work and taste traditional snacks from small eateries.

#2 Discover Kolkata's colonial charm While Kolkata's Victoria Memorial is a must-visit, the surrounding Maidan area offers a peaceful walk away from the touristy spots. This vast green space is dotted with colonial-era buildings and statues that reflect the city's British legacy. A stroll here lets you soak in the colonial architecture while enjoying some fresh air in the middle of an urban jungle.

#3 Uncover Jaipur's royal heritage Jaipur's Amer Fort is a popular tourist spot, but you can explore other royal sites in the city for a quieter experience. Nahargarh Fort offers stunning views of Jaipur and has fewer visitors than Amer Fort. Similarly, visiting Jaigarh Fort gives you an insight into Rajasthan's military history with its impressive collection of arms and armor.

#4 Experience Mumbai's Art Deco district While Marine Drive is famous for its scenic beauty, Mumbai's Art Deco district near Churchgate Station offers an architectural delight without the crowd. This area features some of India's finest examples of Art Deco design from the early 20th century. A walk through these streets lets you admire vibrant facades that stand out against modern skyscrapers.