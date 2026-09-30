Overhyped places in Japan (and where to go instead!)
What's the story
Japan is a beautiful country with a rich culture and history, but not all tourist spots live up to the hype. Some places are often crowded, expensive, or just not as interesting as they are made out to be. Here are five overrated tourist spots in Japan that you may want to skip for a more authentic experience of the country.
#1
Shibuya Crossing: More than just a busy intersection
While Shibuya Crossing is famous for its hustle and bustle, it may not be as exciting as you expect.
The intersection is often crowded with tourists taking photos and videos, but the experience can be overwhelming.
Instead of spending time here, consider exploring nearby neighborhoods like Harajuku or Omotesando, which offer unique shopping and dining experiences without the crowds.
#2
Mount Fuji: A view worth the climb?
Mount Fuji is iconic and a symbol of Japan, but climbing it can be a tough task for many.
The climbing season is limited to July and August, and outside these months, the weather conditions are dangerous.
If you want to enjoy views of Mount Fuji without climbing it, head to Hakone or Lake Kawaguchi for stunning views without the physical exertion.
#3
Akihabara: Beyond electronics and anime
Akihabara is famous for its electronics stores and otaku culture. However, it can be a bit of a sensory overload with its bright lights and loud noises.
If you are not into anime or gaming culture, you may find yourself lost among the shops selling merchandise you do not want.
Instead, check out other districts, such as Shinjuku or Shibuya, that offer a more balanced mix of shopping options.
#5
Dotonbori: A neon-lit maze of tourist traps
Dotonbori in Osaka is famous for its neon lights and street food scene. However, it can get touristy, with overpriced food stalls catering mainly to foreigners.
The area also gets crowded at night when tourists flock to see its famous Glico Man sign.
For an authentic taste of Osaka's culinary scene without the touristy vibe, head to local markets or lesser-known districts within the city.