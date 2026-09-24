These popular Malaysian islands may disappoint you
What's the story
Malaysia is famous for its beautiful islands, which attract millions of tourists every year. However, not all of these islands live up to the hype. Some of them are either too crowded, too expensive, or just not as beautiful as advertised. In this article, we will take a look at five Malaysian islands that are often overrated and why they may not be worth your time.
#1
Langkawi: More than just beaches
Langkawi is often touted as Malaysia's premier island destination, but its reputation is largely due to its beaches.
While the island has a lot to offer in terms of natural beauty, it has become too commercialized over the years.
Tourists flock here in droves, making some areas crowded and noisy.
The high prices for accommodation and activities can also be a turn-off for budget travelers.
#2
Penang: A cultural hotspot with a twist
Penang is famous for its rich cultural heritage and mouth-watering street food.
However, the island has become increasingly touristy, with some areas being overrun by souvenir shops and tour groups.
George Town's historical sites are worth visiting, but the rest of the island may not offer much more than what you would expect from any other city.
#3
Tioman Island: A diver's dream or not?
Tioman Island is famous for its diving spots and pristine waters. However, the island has been facing environmental issues, like coral bleaching, which has impacted marine life.
The journey to Tioman can also be time-consuming, with limited ferry services adding to the hassle.
For those looking for an underwater paradise, other Southeast Asian destinations may offer better experiences without the long travel time.
#4
Redang Island: A pricey paradise
Redang Island is known for its crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches. However, it comes at a cost.
Accommodation prices on Redang can be exorbitantly high during peak seasons. This is especially true when compared to other Malaysian islands, where you can find similar natural beauty at a fraction of the price.
The limited access during monsoon season also restricts travel options.
#5
Perhentian Islands: A backpacker's dilemma
The Perhentian Islands are famous among backpackers for their affordable stays and beautiful beaches. However, they can get too crowded during peak seasons.
This is especially true when the influx of tourists makes it hard to enjoy peace and quiet.
Plus, infrastructure on these islands is limited. This can lead to issues like power cuts or water shortages.