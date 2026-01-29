These spots in Mexico are worth skipping

Cenotes are natural sinkholes filled with freshwater and are a major attraction in Mexico . While many are famous for their beauty and adventure, some may not be worth the hype. Here are five overrated cenotes that may not give you the best swimming experience. Whether it's due to overcrowding or lack of unique features, these cenotes may not be the ideal choice for your visit.

#1 Cenote Dos Ojos: Overcrowded and overpriced Cenote Dos Ojos is famous for its stunning underwater caves and crystal-clear waters. However, it is also extremely crowded, particularly during the peak tourist season. The influx of visitors can make it hard to enjoy a peaceful swim or explore the caves at your own pace. Plus, some find the entry fees a little steep considering the crowd and limited space.

#2 Gran Cenote: More hype than substance While Gran Cenote is often touted as a must-visit spot, many find it lacks the charm of other lesser-known cenotes. The water can get crowded with snorkelers and swimmers, leaving little room to relax or explore. Some also feel that the surrounding area doesn't offer much in terms of unique geological features compared to other cenotes in the region.

#3 Cenote Ik Kil: A tourist trap Cenote Ik Kil is famous for its picturesque appearance, but many consider it more of a tourist trap than an authentic experience. The cenote is usually packed with tourists from nearby resorts, making it hard to enjoy its beauty in peace. The entry fee is also on the higher side, considering the limited space and amenities available on-site.

#4 Cenote X'keken: Limited appeal beyond visuals While Cenote X'keken is visually stunning with its stalactites and stalagmites, some visitors feel it lacks activities beyond just swimming or taking pictures. The cenote is relatively small and doesn't offer much in terms of exploration opportunities compared to other nearby options that provide more engaging experiences for adventurous travelers.