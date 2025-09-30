Overrated places in Morocco you may want to skip

Marrakech is famous for its colorful souks, historic palaces, and lively culture. However, not all places in the city live up to their hype. Some attractions may disappoint visitors expecting a certain experience. Here are five such overrated places in Marrakech that you might want to skip or at least manage your expectations before visiting.

#1 Jardin Majorelle: More than just a garden Jardin Majorelle is often touted as a must-visit spot in Marrakech. However, the garden can get extremely crowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy its beauty in peace. Plus, the entrance fee is on the higher side compared to other attractions in the city. While the vibrant colors and exotic plants are visually appealing, you may find other less crowded gardens in Marrakech that offer a more tranquil experience.

#2 Koutoubia Mosque: A distant view The Koutoubia Mosque is one of Marrakech's most iconic landmarks, but non-Muslims cannot enter its premises. The mosque's towering minaret is visible from afar, but without being able to enter or get closer, some visitors may feel disappointed. The surrounding area can also get crowded with tourists taking pictures, which may not be worth it if you're looking for an immersive cultural experience.

#3 Djemaa El-Fna Square: A sensory overload Djemaa el-Fna Square is famous for its lively atmosphere and street performances. However, it can be overwhelming with its noise and crowds. The square is also known for aggressive vendors trying to sell you something at every corner. While it offers a glimpse into local life, it may not be enjoyable for those who prefer quieter settings or are not interested in shopping.

#4 Saadian Tombs: Historical but crowded The Saadian Tombs are famous for their intricate designs and historical significance. However, they are also among the most crowded sites in Marrakech. The small space can get cramped with groups of tourists at the same time, making it difficult to appreciate the artistry up close. Given the entrance fee, some may find it less valuable than other historical sites in Morocco.