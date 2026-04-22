These shopping streets in India are nothing but overhyped!

India is home to a myriad of shopping streets that are famous for their vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings. However, not all of them provide the best value or experience. While some streets are always crowded with tourists, they may not always have the best deals or unique items. Here are some of those overrated shopping streets in India that you may want to avoid on your next visit.

#1 Connaught Place: A tourist trap Connaught Place in Delhi is a popular shopping destination, but it has become more of a tourist trap than anything else. The area is filled with international brands and chain stores, which may not provide anything different than what you would find in any other city around the world. The prices are often inflated for tourists, making it less appealing for those looking for *authentic* Indian products.

#2 Colaba Causeway: Overpriced souvenirs Colaba Causeway in Mumbai is famous for its street shopping and colorful atmosphere. However, this place is also known for overpriced souvenirs and clothes. While you can find some good stuff here, most of the vendors charge higher prices to tourists. If you are looking for genuine bargains or local craftsmanship, you might be disappointed by the inflated rates.

Advertisement

#3 Brigade Road: Commercialized chaos Brigade Road in Bangalore is one of the busiest shopping streets of the city, but it has become too commercialized over the years. With international brands dominating the street, it offers little in terms of local flavor or unique finds. The chaos of crowds and traffic can also make your shopping experience less enjoyable than other, quieter markets in the city.

Advertisement