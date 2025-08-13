Overrated spots in Egypt (and where to go instead!)

Egypt is famous for its ancient history and spectacular landmarks. But, while some popular tourist spots are worth a visit, some are overcrowded and may not live up to the expectations. If you want a more authentic experience, visiting lesser-known destinations can give you unique insights into Egypt's rich culture and history. Here are some overrated spots in Egypt and unexpected alternatives.

#1 Explore Dahshur instead of Giza While the world-famous Pyramids of Giza attract hordes of tourists, you can also explore Dahshur, which is home to the Bent Pyramid and the Red Pyramid. These pyramids are less touristy and offer a quieter experience. The Bent Pyramid, with its unusual shape, is particularly fascinating, whereas the Red Pyramid allows you to explore inside without facing long queues.

#2 Visit Siwa Oasis over Luxor While Luxor's temples and tombs are a must-see, they can be swamped with tourists. Siwa Oasis, however, is a breath of fresh air. Surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and historical sites such as the Temple of Amun, the oasis makes for a great relaxing retreat. You can even soak in natural springs here, making it the ideal getaway for those looking to escape busy tourist spots.

#3 Discover Fayoum instead of Alexandria Alexandria's coastal charm pulls many visitors, but Fayoum has an equally captivating experience, minus the hustle and bustle. Famous for its stunning lakes and waterfalls, Fayoum also has archaeological sites like Karanis ruins. Visitors can enjoy bird watching at Lake Qarun or explore Wadi El Rayan's peaceful beauty.