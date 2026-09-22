Overrated tourist spots in New Zealand you can avoid
What's the story
New Zealand is famous for its stunning landscapes and unique attractions, but not all places live up to the hype. Some destinations are often crowded with tourists, but they don't offer the same level of experience or beauty as others. Here are some of those overrated spots that travelers might want to skip in favor of less crowded, equally beautiful alternatives.
#1
Milford Sound: A crowded fjord experience
Milford Sound is often touted as a must-visit destination in New Zealand. However, it can be extremely crowded with tourists, especially during peak seasons.
The fjord is stunning, but the experience can be marred by the large number of boats and buses that fill the area.
For those looking for a more peaceful experience, Doubtful Sound offers similar beauty without the crowds.
#2
Rotorua's geothermal parks: More hype than substance
Rotorua is famous for its geothermal parks and Māori culture.
While it is an interesting place, many say it is more hype than substance.
The entry fees for some parks can be steep, and the crowds can take away from the experience.
If you are looking for geothermal wonders, you can check out *Wai-O-Tapu* or *Te Puia*, which are less crowded and equally fascinating.
#3
Queenstown's adventure tourism: Pricey thrills
Queenstown is known as New Zealand's adventure capital, offering everything from bungee jumping to skiing.
While it is an adrenaline junkie's paradise, the activities here can be extremely expensive. The town is also crowded with tourists all year round.
For those looking for adventure without breaking the bank or dealing with large crowds, Wanaka offers similar activities in a more relaxed setting.
#4
Hobbiton Movie Set: A pricey photo op
Hobbiton in Matamata draws fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies from around the world.
However, many find that the experience is mostly about taking photos at an expensive price tag. Tours can cost upwards of $40 per person and are usually crowded with fans eager to relive their favorite scenes.
For a more immersive experience, you can explore Tongariro National Park instead.