Visiting New Zealand? You may want to skip these places
What's the story
New Zealand is famous for its stunning landscapes and unique experiences. However, not all tourist destinations live up to the hype. Some places may not provide the value or experience that visitors expect. This article will take you through some of these overrated spots, giving you an idea of where you might want to rethink your travel plans.
#1
Milford Sound: A crowded disappointment
Milford Sound is often touted as a must-visit destination in New Zealand. However, it can be extremely crowded with tourists, which takes away the serenity one would expect in such a beautiful place.
The fjord is also prone to unpredictable weather, which can make boat tours less enjoyable.
Instead of braving the crowds here, consider visiting less popular, but equally breathtaking places like Doubtful Sound.
#2
Rotorua's geothermal parks: More hype than substance
While Rotorua's geothermal parks are famous for their geysers and hot springs, many visitors find them underwhelming.
The entry fees can be steep, and the experience is often marred by large groups of tourists.
For those interested in geothermal activity without the crowds, the Waimangu Volcanic Valley offers a more intimate experience, with fewer visitors and equally impressive sights.
#3
Queenstown's adventure sports: Pricey thrills
Queenstown is known as the adventure capital of New Zealand, but its activities come with a hefty price tag.
Skydiving or bungee jumping here can cost hundreds of dollars per person.
While these activities are thrilling, they are not for everyone and can be done elsewhere at a lower cost, or even skipped altogether, for other scenic experiences in New Zealand.
#4
Hobbiton: A film set, not a fantasy land
While Hobbiton in Matamata attracts fans of The Lord of the Rings, some find it more of a film set than an immersive experience.
The tours are guided and can feel scripted, rather than interactive.
For those who aren't die-hard fans, exploring nearby towns or engaging with local culture might be more rewarding than visiting this iconic movie location.