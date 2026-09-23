Traveling to Denmark? Avoid these overrated destinations
What's the story
Denmark is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and beautiful landscapes. But not all tourist spots are as exciting as they sound. Some places are often crowded with tourists but do not live up to the hype. If you are planning a trip to Denmark, here are some overrated spots that may not be worth your time or money. You can skip these and explore lesser-known gems instead.
Iconic but small
The Little Mermaid statue
The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen is one of Denmark's most famous attractions.
However, many visitors are disappointed by its small size and limited viewing experience.
The statue is often surrounded by crowds, making it difficult to get a good look or take photos.
While it has cultural significance, some travelers feel it doesn't offer much beyond a quick photo opportunity.
High prices, low thrills
Tivoli Gardens amusement park
Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen is famous for its beautiful gardens and amusement rides. However, some visitors find the entrance fee steep for what it offers.
The park can get crowded during peak season, leading to long queues for rides and attractions.
While it offers a unique atmosphere at night with lights and performances, those looking for thrilling rides may find better options elsewhere.
Picturesque but packed
Nyhavn waterfront area
Nyhavn's colorful buildings along the canal are iconic images associated with Copenhagen.
However, this waterfront area can be extremely crowded with tourists all year round.
The restaurants lining Nyhavn often charge higher prices owing to the prime location, leaving some visitors feeling they paid more than what they received in terms of food quality or service speed.
Historical yet limited
Rosenborg Castle Museum
Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen houses royal artifacts like crowns and scepters from Denmark's monarchy history.
However, some tourists find the museum less engaging due to its limited interactive exhibits.
Other European royal palaces offer more immersive experiences.
These include guided tours and hands-on displays that explain the history behind the artifacts.