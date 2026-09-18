Overrated tourist spots in India you may want to skip
What's the story
India, with its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes, attracts millions of tourists every year. However, not all popular destinations live up to the hype. Some places, once considered must-visit spots, have become overrated due to overcrowding, commercialization, and a decline in the quality of experience. Here are five such places that may not be worth your time anymore.
Beach woes
The crowded beaches of Goa
Goa's beaches are famous for their lively atmosphere and stunning views. However, in recent years, they have become too crowded with tourists.
The influx has led to littering and noise pollution, making it hard to enjoy the natural beauty.
Many travelers now find the experience more about dealing with crowds than relaxing by the sea.
Monumental disappointment
The overhyped Taj Mahal
While the Taj Mahal is an iconic symbol of love and history, it has become a victim of its own fame.
The monument sees millions of visitors every year, which leads to long queues, and restricted viewing areas.
Further, rising ticket prices and maintenance issues have made visiting this wonder less enjoyable for many tourists.
City confusion
Jaipur's pink city maze
Jaipur is famous for its stunning architecture and vibrant culture. However, the Pink City's popularity has led to it being overrun with tourists.
The streets are often congested with traffic jams, and aggressive vendors try to sell their wares at inflated prices.
The charm of exploring this historic city can be lost amid the chaos.
Waterway woes
Kerala's backwaters congestion
Kerala's backwaters are famous for their serene beauty and tranquil houseboat rides.
But in recent years, the waterways have become congested with houseboats and motorboats.
This has not only disturbed the peace but also increased pollution levels in the waters.
Many travelers now feel that the once-peaceful backwaters are no longer the ideal escape they once were.
Road rage
Shimla's Mall Road madness
Shimla, the summer capital of British India, is famous for its cool weather and colonial architecture.
However, Mall Road has become a nightmare with tourists flocking to shop and eat.
The narrow road is always congested with vehicles and pedestrians, making it hard to enjoy Shimla's cool weather.
The once-peaceful retreat is now a crowded marketplace, losing its charm.