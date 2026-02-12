If you're planning Japan trip, read on 

Japan is a country with a rich culture and history, but not all tourist spots live up to the hype. While some places are always crowded with tourists, they may not be worth the time or money. This article lists some of these overrated spots, giving you an insight into where you may want to skip on your next trip to Japan.

#1 The crowded streets of Shibuya Shibuya Crossing is famous for its massive pedestrian traffic and neon lights. However, the reality is that the area is always crowded and expensive. The thrill of crossing one of the busiest intersections in the world may not be as exciting when you are jostling through throngs of people and overpriced stores. Instead, you can explore quieter neighborhoods that offer a more authentic Japanese experience without the chaos.

#2 Overhyped cherry blossom spots While cherry blossoms are iconic in Japan, some spots are overhyped for viewing them. Parks like Ueno Park in Tokyo can get unbearably crowded during sakura season, making it difficult to enjoy the beauty of the flowers. Plus, accommodation prices skyrocket during this time. Exploring lesser-known parks or rural areas can offer a more peaceful viewing experience away from the tourist crowds.

#3 Kyoto's tourist traps While Kyoto is famous for its temples and traditional culture, some places have become tourist traps. Areas like Gion can get unbearably crowded with tourists looking for geisha experiences that are often staged or commercialized. Instead of sticking to popular sites, travelers can find hidden gems by wandering off the beaten path. They can discover authentic cultural experiences without the crowds.

#4 Osaka's Dotonbori distractions Dotonbori in Osaka is famous for its bright lights and street food scene. But, this area can be overwhelmingly crowded and expensive for what it offers. The same goes for other parts of Osaka's nightlife districts, which are often filled with tourists looking for the same things: flashy signs and cheap eats. Exploring local neighborhoods can give you a more genuine taste of Osaka's vibrant culture without the touristy distractions.