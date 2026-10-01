Skip these spots in South Korea (and go here instead)
What's the story
South Korea is a popular tourist destination, famous for its rich culture and history. However, some places are more popular than others, often leading to overcrowding and a less-than-ideal experience. This article takes a look at some of these overrated spots and suggests alternatives that offer a more authentic experience of the country's diverse offerings.
#1
Avoid Myeongdong's shopping madness
Myeongdong is famous for its shopping streets with international brands and Korean cosmetics. However, the area is usually crowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy leisurely shopping.
Instead of Myeongdong, visit Insadong, where you can find traditional crafts and souvenirs in a more relaxed setting.
The area is lined with tea houses and art galleries, giving you a taste of Korean culture without the hustle.
#2
Skip Jeju Island's tourist traps
While Jeju Island is famous for its natural beauty, certain tourist spots can be overcrowded with visitors. Places like Hallasan National Park attract huge crowds wanting to hike to the summit.
Instead, head to Udo Island, a short ferry ride from Jeju. Udo offers stunning beaches and scenic landscapes without the crowding of its bigger neighbor.
#3
Rethink Gyeongbokgung Palace visits
Gyeongbokgung Palace is one of Seoul's most famous landmarks, but also one of the most visited by tourists. The palace can get extremely crowded during peak seasons, making it hard to enjoy its historical significance.
Consider visiting Changdeokgung Palace instead, which is famous for its beautiful Secret Garden and comparatively fewer visitors.
The tranquil environment lets you explore the palace grounds at your own pace.
#4
Ditch Busan's Haeundae beach crowds
Haeundae Beach in Busan is a popular summer destination, but it can get extremely crowded with tourists.
The beach gets packed with sunbathers and swimmers, leaving little room for relaxation or quiet enjoyment of the sea views.
For a quieter beach experience, head to Songdo Beach, which offers similar coastal beauty without the massive crowds of Haeundae.
#5
Skip N Seoul Tower's long lines
N Seoul Tower provides panoramic views of Seoul and is famous for long lines at its base station during peak hours.
Instead of waiting for hours to reach the observation deck, visit Namsan Park trails, which lead to various viewpoints around the tower itself.
These spots offer stunning city views without requiring an entry fee or standing in long lines.