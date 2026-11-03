Visiting the Bahamas? These popular spots may disappoint you
What's the story
The Bahamas, with its stunning beaches and vibrant culture, is a popular tourist destination. However, not all attractions live up to the hype. Some places may disappoint travelers looking for unique experiences or value for money. This article highlights five such overrated spots in the Bahamas that might not be worth your time or money.
#1
Nassau's Atlantis Paradise Island
While Atlantis Paradise Island is often touted as a must-visit resort, it can be extremely expensive and crowded.
The resort's water park and aquarium are impressive but can be enjoyed elsewhere at a fraction of the cost.
Many visitors find that the high prices do not match the experience, especially during peak seasons, when crowds can make it difficult to enjoy fully.
#2
Pig Beach on Exuma Cays
Pig Beach is famous for its swimming pigs, but it may not be as idyllic as it sounds.
The beach can get crowded with tourists eager to snap photos with the pigs. Plus, getting there requires a boat trip from Nassau, which can be pricey.
Some travelers have reported that the experience feels more like a tourist trap than an authentic Bahamian adventure.
#3
Cable beach resorts
While Cable Beach is known for its luxurious resorts, it can be extremely expensive without offering much more than other beach areas in the Bahamas.
The resorts here are often booked out during peak seasons, making it difficult to find good deals on accommodation.
Plus, some visitors have found that they can get similar beach experiences at lesser-known beaches around New Providence Island.
#4
Nassau Straw Market
While the Nassau Straw Market is a quintessential shopping experience, it can be a bit overwhelming with its narrow aisles and aggressive vendors.
Although you can find local crafts and souvenirs here, the prices are often inflated for tourists who do not haggle well.
For a more relaxed shopping experience, with better deals, you might want to explore other local markets or shops.
#5
Blue Lagoon Island day trips
Blue Lagoon Island promises a day of relaxation away from Nassau but may not deliver on its promises for everyone.
Day trips include ferry rides and entry fees that add up quickly, especially if you are traveling with family or large groups.
The island itself offers limited activities beyond lounging on its beaches or enjoying water sports at an additional cost.