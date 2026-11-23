Where to travel instead of America's most crowded cities
What's the story
The United States is dotted with cities that attract millions of tourists every year. However, some of these cities may be overrated, with their charm overshadowed by the hype. Instead of going to these popular destinations, travelers can explore lesser-known cities that offer unique experiences and rich cultural insights. Here are some alternatives to those overrated US cities, along with what makes them special.
#1
Instead of New York City, try Asheville
While New York City is a must-visit for many, it can be overwhelmingly crowded and expensive. Asheville, North Carolina, is a refreshing alternative with its vibrant arts scene and stunning natural beauty.
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville offers outdoor activities like hiking and biking, along with a thriving downtown filled with local shops and galleries.
The city's relaxed vibe makes it ideal for those looking to unwind without missing out on culture.
#2
Instead of Los Angeles, try Portland
Los Angeles is famous for its glitz and glamor, but it can also be a bit superficial at times.
Portland, Oregon, makes for a more down-to-earth experience with its quirky neighborhoods and eco-friendly ethos.
The city is known for its craft breweries, food trucks, and beautiful parks.
Visitors can explore the Columbia River Gorge or indulge in the local coffee culture without the hustle of Hollywood.
#3
Instead of Chicago, try Milwaukee
While Chicago is famous for its stunning skyline and deep-dish pizza, it can be extremely crowded and expensive.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a great alternative, with its own share of architectural beauty and culinary delights.
The city is famous for its festivals celebrating different cultures throughout the year.
Visitors can enjoy Lake Michigan beaches or visit the Harley-Davidson Museum without the crowds of a big city.
#4
Instead of Miami, try Savannah
Miami's beaches may be alluring, but they are often packed with tourists all year round.
Savannah, Georgia, makes for a more laid-back coastal experience, with its historic charm and Southern hospitality.
The cobblestone streets are lined with antebellum architecture, surrounded by lush greenery.
Savannah's River Street offers scenic views, along with shops selling handmade crafts from local artisans.
#5
Instead of San Francisco, try Santa Fe
San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge draws many tourists, but the city can be expensive and foggy in summers.
Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a perfect alternative with its rich Native American history and stunning adobe architecture.
The city is home to numerous art galleries, showcasing Southwestern art forms.
Visitors can also explore nearby mountains or indulge in traditional Southwestern cuisine at local eateries.