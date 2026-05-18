US landmarks that may not live up to the hype

The United States is home to many iconic landmarks that draw millions of visitors every year. However, not all of them are worth the hype. Some places may not offer the unique experiences or stunning views that travelers expect. Here are five US landmarks that may not be worth your time, giving you an insight into destinations that could be skipped in favor of more rewarding alternatives.

#1 The Hollywood Walk of Fame While the Hollywood Walk of Fame is famous for its star-studded sidewalks, it can be a bit underwhelming in reality. The area is usually crowded with tourists and street performers, making it difficult to enjoy a peaceful visit. The nearby attractions may also not be as exciting as anticipated, leaving visitors wanting more from their Hollywood experience.

#2 Times Square's overwhelming crowds Times Square in New York City is famous for its bright lights and bustling atmosphere. However, the crowds can be overwhelming, and the area is often packed with tourists. The high prices at nearby shops and restaurants may also disappoint those hoping for an authentic New York experience. For some, this iconic spot may feel more like a chaotic hub than a must-see destination.

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#3 Mount Rushmore's limited view While Mount Rushmore is an iconic symbol of American history, its remote location in South Dakota may not justify the trip for everyone. The monument itself is impressive, but viewing it up close offers limited opportunities beyond taking photos from designated viewpoints. Visitors seeking more diverse activities might find other national parks more rewarding.

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#4 Alamo's historical significance vs size The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, holds immense historical significance but is much smaller than most people expect it to be. It can be disappointing for those looking for grand structures or expansive grounds to explore. While the surrounding area has plenty to offer in terms of culture and history, some might prefer larger historical sites elsewhere in Texas or beyond.