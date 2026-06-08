Follow this guide

How to nail oversized fashion

By Simran Jeet 05:44 pm Jun 08, 202605:44 pm

What's the story

Oversized fashion has become a staple in celebrity wardrobes, offering a blend of comfort and style that many are eager to replicate. From baggy jeans to oversized blazers, these stars have mastered the art of looking effortlessly chic while embracing loose fits. By observing how they incorporate these pieces into their outfits, fans can gain insights into achieving a similar look without compromising on elegance or practicality.