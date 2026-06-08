How to nail oversized fashion
What's the story
Oversized fashion has become a staple in celebrity wardrobes, offering a blend of comfort and style that many are eager to replicate. From baggy jeans to oversized blazers, these stars have mastered the art of looking effortlessly chic while embracing loose fits. By observing how they incorporate these pieces into their outfits, fans can gain insights into achieving a similar look without compromising on elegance or practicality.
Layering tips
Embrace layering for versatility
Celebrities often use layering to add depth and interest to their oversized outfits. By pairing an oversized shirt with a larger-than-life jacket or coat, they create a balanced silhouette that draws attention without overwhelming the frame. This trick not only adds warmth but also allows for mixing textures and colors, making the outfit more dynamic.
Proportion balancing
Balance proportions wisely
One key element in pulling off oversized fashion is balancing proportions. Stars usually pair one voluminous piece with something more fitted to maintain harmony in their look. For instance, an oversized top can be balanced with slim-fit trousers, or vice versa. This way, the outfit remains visually appealing and avoids looking too bulky.
Accessorizing advice
Accessorize thoughtfully
Accessories play a crucial role in enhancing oversized outfits, as seen in celebrity styles. A well-chosen belt can define the waistline when wearing loose dresses or tunics, while statement jewelry adds flair without competing with the main pieces of the ensemble. Hats or scarves can also contribute layers and texture, making the overall appearance more cohesive.
Color selection
Choose neutral colors for versatility
Neutral colors are a favorite among celebrities who love oversized fashion for their versatility and timelessness. Shades like black, white, gray, and beige go with almost anything, making it easy to mix and match different elements in your wardrobe. Neutral tones also keep the focus on the silhouette, rather than the color, giving an understated elegance.
Fabric choice
Invest in quality fabrics
The choice of fabric makes all the difference when it comes to pulling off oversized looks, like those worn by celebs. High-quality materials, like cotton blends or wool mixes, ensure comfort while keeping the shape intact over time. They also add a touch of luxury to simple silhouettes, making them look more polished and put-together.