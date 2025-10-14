Overwatered succulents? Here's how to save them

Reviving overwatered succulents can be a tricky task, but it's not impossible. With proper care and attention, you can bring your plants back to life. Overwatering is one of the most common mistakes succulent owners make, leading to root rot and wilting leaves. However, with the right steps, you can fix this issue and restore your succulents' health. Here are some practical tips to help you revive your overwatered succulents effectively.

Damage assessment Assess the damage The first step in reviving an overwatered succulent is to assess the damage. Check for signs of root rot by gently removing the plant from its pot and inspecting the roots. Healthy roots will be firm and white or light tan in color, while rotting roots will appear brown or black and feel mushy. Remove any affected roots with sterilized scissors or pruning shears to prevent further spread of rot.

Watering adjustment Adjust watering schedule After addressing root damage, it's important to adjust your watering schedule. Succulents need less frequent watering than most other plants. Allow the soil to dry out completely between waterings before rehydrating the plant. A good rule of thumb is to water once every two weeks during growing seasons and even less frequently during dormancy.

Soil enhancement Improve soil drainage Improving soil drainage is key to preventing future overwatering issues. Use a well-draining soil mix specifically designed for succulents and cacti. You can also add perlite or sand to regular potting soil to enhance its drainage capabilities. Ensure that pots have drainage holes at the bottom so excess water can escape easily.

Light adjustment Provide optimal light conditions Proper lighting conditions are crucial for succulent recovery. Place your plants in bright but indirect sunlight, as direct sun exposure might stress them further after overwatering. Gradually reintroduce them to more light if they show signs of stretching or leaning towards light sources.