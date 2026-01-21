Top spots along the Belgium rivers to explore 

Belgium , with its rich history and picturesque landscapes, is a perfect destination for paddleboarding enthusiasts. The country's rivers offer a unique way to explore its natural beauty and cultural heritage. From serene waterways to vibrant cityscapes, these routes promise an unforgettable adventure on the water. Whether you're a seasoned paddler or a beginner looking for some fun, Belgium's rivers have something for everyone.

#1 Explore the Meuse River The Meuse River is one of Belgium's major waterways, flowing through some of the most beautiful regions in the country. It gives paddlers a chance to glide through lush greenery and charming villages. The river is ideal for both beginners and experienced paddlers, thanks to its calm waters and occasional mild rapids. Paddling along the Meuse lets you discover Belgium's natural beauty at a leisurely pace.

#2 Discovering Semois Valley The Semois Valley is famous for its stunning scenery and winding river. This route is perfect for those looking for a more secluded experience, away from the hustle and bustle of cities. The Semois River flows through dense forests and rocky cliffs, giving paddlers breathtaking views at every turn. It's an ideal spot for nature lovers who want to connect with the wilderness.

#3 Adventure on Ourthe river For those looking for a bit of thrill, the Ourthe River is the perfect place to head to. Famous for its fast-flowing waters and exciting twists, this river is perfect for adventure junkies. The Ourthe is a great place to test your skills and enjoy an exhilarating ride through beautiful landscapes. With its challenging currents, this route is not for the faint-hearted but promises an unforgettable experience.

#4 Navigating Brussels canal network Brussels' canal network offers a unique urban paddling experience in the heart of Belgium's capital city. Paddlers can explore industrial areas transformed into vibrant neighborhoods while gliding past historic buildings and modern architecture alike. This route provides an opportunity to see Brussels from a different perspective while enjoying some urban paddling adventure.