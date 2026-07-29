Paddleboarders, explore the beauty of the Volta River
What's the story
Ghana's Volta River is an ideal destination for paddleboarding enthusiasts looking for a unique African adventure. The river, which is one of the longest in Africa, offers a diverse range of landscapes and experiences for paddleboarders of all levels. From serene waters to vibrant local culture, the Volta River promises an unforgettable journey. Here's everything you need to know about paddleboarding on this majestic river.
Timing
Best time to visit the Volta River
The best time to visit the Volta River for paddleboarding is during the dry season, which lasts from November to March.
During these months, the weather is relatively cooler, and the water levels are perfect for paddling.
The dry season also offers clear skies and less rainfall, making it easier to navigate and enjoy the scenic views along the riverbanks.
Gear
Essential gear for paddleboarding
When planning a paddleboarding trip on the Volta River, make sure to pack essential gear.
A sturdy paddleboard suited for freshwater conditions is a must.
Safety gear, like life jackets, should be prioritized.
Sun protection, including hats and sunscreen, is also important due to the strong sun exposure.
Waterproof bags can help protect personal items from splashes or unexpected rain.
Safety
Navigating local waters safely
Safety should be your priority while paddleboarding on the Volta River.
Always check weather conditions before heading out, as sudden changes can affect water levels and currents.
Familiarize yourself with local maps or guides to avoid any hazards, like submerged rocks or shallow areas.
It's also advisable to paddle with a partner or group for added safety.
Culture
Engaging with local communities
Interacting with local communities along the Volta River can add a cultural dimension to your adventure.
Many towns along its banks have vibrant markets where you can experience traditional crafts and foods.
Respect local customs by learning basic phrases in local languages and being mindful of cultural norms during your visit.