Paddu: The crispy South Indian dish perfect for breakfast
What's the story
A popular South Indian breakfast dish, paddu, is slowly becoming a favorite across India. The small, round balls made of fermented rice and lentil batter are cooked in a special mold. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. With their unique texture and taste, paddu is taking over traditional street breakfasts in India. Here is a look at the stalls making this transformation possible.
#1
Traditional flavors with a twist
Many paddu stalls are adding a twist to traditional recipes by adding local ingredients and spices.
This innovation not only enhances the flavor but also makes the dish more appealing to a wider audience.
For example, some vendors add grated coconut or jaggery to the batter, giving it a sweet touch.
Others use different types of lentils or rice varieties, giving the dish more texture and flavor.
#2
Affordable and nutritious option
Paddu is also an affordable option for those looking for a quick breakfast on the go.
Most stalls sell these for as low as ₹20-₹50 per serving.
Apart from being easy on the pocket, paddu is also nutritious, thanks to its protein-rich lentils and fiber-filled rice content.
This makes it an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers looking for something wholesome, without burning a hole in their pocket.
#3
Variety in toppings and accompaniments
One of the reasons behind paddu's growing popularity is the variety of toppings and accompaniments it comes with.
Vendors usually serve these with chutneys made from coriander, mint, or tomato, which add an extra layer of flavor to the dish.
Some even offer cheese or butter as optional toppings for those who prefer richer flavors.
#4
Growing popularity across India
Paddu's popularity is not just limited to its place of origin in South India.
It has spread to other parts of India, thanks to its adaptability and the ease of preparation.
Street food vendors across the country have started serving this dish on their menus, catering to the growing demand from customers who want something different from regular breakfast options.