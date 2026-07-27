Want better walls? Start with these painting tips
What's the story
Painting walls can be a daunting task, but with the right techniques, you can achieve a professional-looking finish. Whether you're refreshing an old room or adding color to a new space, understanding the basics of wall painting is essential. From choosing the right tools to mastering application techniques, this guide will help you navigate the process with confidence. Here are some tips to ensure your painting project goes smoothly and yields impressive results.
Tool selection
Choosing the right tools
Selecting appropriate tools is key to a successful painting job.
Invest in high-quality brushes and rollers that suit your paint type. A good brush helps in achieving precision around edges and corners, while rollers cover large areas quickly.
Don't forget to get painter's tape for clean lines, and drop cloths to protect your floors from spills.
Surface preparation
Preparing your walls
Proper wall preparation is key to a smooth finish.
Start by cleaning the walls to remove dust and grease.
Fill any holes or cracks with spackle or patching compound, and sand the surface until smooth.
If you're painting over a darker color, consider applying a primer to ensure even coverage.
Painting methods
Mastering application techniques
Start by cutting in along edges with a brush before using a roller for larger areas.
Use long, even strokes to avoid streaks and ensure uniform coverage.
Don't overload your brush or roller with paint, as this can lead to drips and uneven texture.
Drying period
Allowing for proper drying time
Patience is key when it comes to allowing each coat of paint to dry completely before applying another layer or removing painter's tape.
Follow the manufacturer's instructions on drying times between coats, which usually range from two to four hours, depending on humidity levels and temperature conditions in your home.
Care tips
Maintaining your painted walls
Once your walls are painted, keep them looking fresh by cleaning them regularly with a soft cloth or sponge dipped in a mild soap water solution if necessary.
Avoid abrasive cleaners that could damage the finish over time.