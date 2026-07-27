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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Want better walls? Start with these painting tips
Want better walls? Start with these painting tips
Proper wall preparation is key to a smooth finish

Want better walls? Start with these painting tips

By Vinita Jain
Jul 27, 2026
06:48 am
What's the story

Painting walls can be a daunting task, but with the right techniques, you can achieve a professional-looking finish. Whether you're refreshing an old room or adding color to a new space, understanding the basics of wall painting is essential. From choosing the right tools to mastering application techniques, this guide will help you navigate the process with confidence. Here are some tips to ensure your painting project goes smoothly and yields impressive results.

Tool selection

Choosing the right tools

Selecting appropriate tools is key to a successful painting job.

Invest in high-quality brushes and rollers that suit your paint type. A good brush helps in achieving precision around edges and corners, while rollers cover large areas quickly.

Don't forget to get painter's tape for clean lines, and drop cloths to protect your floors from spills.

Surface preparation

Preparing your walls

Proper wall preparation is key to a smooth finish.

Start by cleaning the walls to remove dust and grease.

Fill any holes or cracks with spackle or patching compound, and sand the surface until smooth.

If you're painting over a darker color, consider applying a primer to ensure even coverage.

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Painting methods

Mastering application techniques

Start by cutting in along edges with a brush before using a roller for larger areas.

Use long, even strokes to avoid streaks and ensure uniform coverage.

Don't overload your brush or roller with paint, as this can lead to drips and uneven texture.

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Drying period

Allowing for proper drying time

Patience is key when it comes to allowing each coat of paint to dry completely before applying another layer or removing painter's tape.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions on drying times between coats, which usually range from two to four hours, depending on humidity levels and temperature conditions in your home.

Care tips

Maintaining your painted walls

Once your walls are painted, keep them looking fresh by cleaning them regularly with a soft cloth or sponge dipped in a mild soap water solution if necessary.

Avoid abrasive cleaners that could damage the finish over time.

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