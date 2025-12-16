Pair green peas with these nuts to make upma tastier

Upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish, which is prepared with semolina and various ingredients. Adding green peas to upma makes it healthier and tastier. But, to make it even more delicious, you can add some nuts. Nuts not only add flavor but also make the dish crunchier. Here are five nuts that go well with green peas upma, and how they can make your breakfast even better.

Tip 1 Cashews for a creamy texture Cashews are a favorite when it comes to adding creaminess and richness to dishes. When added to green peas upma, they lend a smooth texture that balances the slight coarseness of semolina. Cashews also add a subtle sweetness that complements the earthy flavor of green peas. You can roast them lightly before adding them to the dish for an enhanced flavor.

Tip 2 Almonds for added crunch Almonds are famous for their crunchy texture and nutty flavor. When added to green peas upma, they give an extra layer of texture that makes every bite interesting. Almonds are also loaded with nutrients like vitamin E and magnesium, making your breakfast healthier. You can slice or chop almonds before adding them to the dish to enhance their crunchiness.

Tip 3 Walnuts for a robust flavor Walnuts have a strong flavor that complements the mild taste of green peas upma. Their slightly bitter notes contrast with the sweetness of other ingredients, creating a balanced taste profile. Walnuts are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for heart health. Adding chopped walnuts gives both flavor and nutrition to your meal.

Tip 4 Pistachios for vibrant color Pistachios add a pop of color to any dish with their bright green hue, which goes perfectly with green peas upma. They have a mild, buttery flavor that enhances the overall taste without overpowering it. Pistachios are also packed with antioxidants and healthy fats, making them an excellent addition to your breakfast routine.