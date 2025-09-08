Delicious ways to cook with turmeric and jasmine

Turmeric and jasmine, although very different from each other, can elevate your cooking experience with their distinct aromas and flavors. Turmeric adds a beautiful color and an earthy flavor, while jasmine brings a sweet floral scent. Together, they make an aromatic combination that can amp up several dishes. Here's how you can include these two in your cooking schedule seamlessly.

Dish 1 Infuse rice with jasmine aroma Cooking rice with jasmine flowers can take the dish's aroma up several notches. Just add a few dried jasmine flowers in the pot while cooking rice. The steam will give the grains a subtle floral scent, making it the perfect base for a lot of meals. This trick works great with both white and brown rice varieties.

Dish 2 Enhance curries with turmeric Turmeric also makes for a staple in various curry recipes for its warm flavor profile. By adding turmeric powder to curries, you not only add a rich color but also enhance the taste of the dish as a whole. Use about a teaspoon of turmeric per serving for the best results without overpowering the other spices.

Tip 1 Create herbal teas with jasmine and turmeric Combining jasmine flowers and turmeric in herbal teas not only smells amazing but may also do wonders for your health. Steep dried jasmine flowers with fresh/powdered turmeric in hot water for a few minutes. The mixture makes for a calming drink that can be savored any time of the day.