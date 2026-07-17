Give your tired eyes a break with this simple trick
What's the story
Palming exercises are a simple, effective way to relax your eyes and relieve strain. They can be done anywhere, anytime, making them a convenient option for those who spend long hours in front of screens. By following these five tips, you can easily incorporate palming into your daily routine, giving your eyes the much-needed break they deserve. Here are some practical insights to help you get started.
Tip 1
Create a comfortable environment
To get the most out of palming exercises, it's important to create a comfortable environment.
Find a quiet space where you won't be disturbed.
Dim the lights or close your curtains if possible, so that your eyes can relax better.
A comfortable chair or cushion can also help support your posture during the exercise.
Tip 2
Use proper hand positioning
Proper hand positioning is key to effective palming.
Start by rubbing your hands together until they feel warm.
Then, gently cup your palms over your closed eyes without applying pressure on them.
Make sure no light seeps in through gaps between fingers or palms and face.
Tip 3
Focus on breathing techniques
Incorporating breathing techniques with palming exercises can enhance relaxation effects.
Take slow, deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth while keeping your eyes covered by your hands.
This practice not only calms the mind but also helps reduce tension around the eyes.
Tip 4
Maintain consistency in practice
Consistency is key when it comes to reaping the benefits of palming exercises.
Try to make it a habit by doing it at least twice a day, once in the morning and once before going to bed.
Regular practice ensures that you keep eye strain at bay and improve overall eye health over time.
Tip 5
Monitor screen time usage
While palming exercises are helpful, they work best when combined with mindful screen time management.
Take regular breaks from digital devices every hour for at least five minutes, apart from doing palming sessions during these breaks.
This way, you can minimize prolonged exposure and prevent digital eye strain effectively.