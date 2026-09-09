5 must-try Indian recipes made with paneer cubes
What's the story
Paneer cubes are a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish, whether a simple salad or an elaborate curry. They soak up flavors beautifully, making them a favorite among home cooks. Here are five savory recipes that showcase the magic of paneer cubes, each offering a unique taste experience. From quick stir-fries to hearty curries, these dishes highlight the adaptability, versatility, and deliciousness of paneer in everyday cooking.
Dish 1
Paneer stir-fry delight
A quick paneer stir-fry is perfect for those busy weeknights. Just sauté paneer cubes with bell peppers, onions, and your choice of spices.
This dish is all about simplicity and flavor. The key is to cook on high heat so that the paneer gets a nice golden crust while remaining soft inside.
Add soy sauce or chili sauce for an extra kick.
Dish 2
Creamy paneer tikka masala
Paneer tikka masala is a classic favorite that never fails to impress.
Marinate paneer cubes in yogurt mixed with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala.
Grill or bake them until slightly charred before adding to a creamy tomato-based sauce enriched with cream and butter.
Serve it hot with naan or rice for a satisfying meal.
Dish 3
Spicy paneer bhurji
Paneer bhurji is an easy-to-make dish that packs a punch of flavors.
Crumble paneer cubes and cook them with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices like turmeric and red chili powder.
The result is a spicy, scrambled mixture that goes well with parathas or bread.
Garnish it with fresh cilantro for added freshness.
Dish 4
Paneer butter masala twist
For those who love rich flavors without too much effort, paneer butter masala is just the thing.
Cook onion paste in butter until golden brown, add tomato puree, and let it simmer with kasuri methi leaves.
Gently add cubed pieces of soft cheese into this luscious gravy, making sure each piece is coated evenly before serving it hot.
Dish 5
Tandoori paneer skewers
Tandoori paneer skewers make for an excellent appetizer option at get-togethers.
Marinate the cubes in a mixture of yogurt, lemon juice, and spices like paprika and cayenne pepper.
Thread them onto skewers with vegetables like zucchini and cherry tomatoes.
Grill until charred on all sides, serving them with mint chutney for dipping.