Love paneer? Try these dishes beyond curries
What's the story
Paneer is a versatile ingredient in Indian cuisine, but it is mostly known for its curry dishes. However, paneer can be used in a variety of other delightful dishes that are equally satisfying. From savory snacks to filling main courses, paneer can be a part of many culinary creations. Here are five non-curry paneer dishes that will surprise you with their flavors and textures.
Dish 1
Paneer tikka delight
Paneer tikka is a popular appetizer made by marinating cubes of paneer in yogurt and spices.
The marinated pieces are then grilled or baked until they are slightly charred on the outside and soft on the inside.
This dish is usually served with mint chutney and salad, making it a perfect starter for any occasion.
Dish 2
Palak paneer paratha
Palak paneer paratha is a delicious flatbread made with spinach and crumbled paneer mixed into the dough.
The parathas are cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown and can be enjoyed with yogurt or pickles.
This dish combines the goodness of spinach with the richness of paneer, making it both nutritious and tasty.
Dish 3
Paneer bhurji sandwich
Paneer bhurji sandwich is an easy-to-make breakfast option. It features scrambled paneer cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices, stuffed between slices of bread.
The sandwich is toasted till crispy on the outside, while the filling remains soft on the inside.
It is perfect for those who love quick, yet flavorful meals.
Dish 4
Stuffed paneer rolls
Stuffed paneer rolls are made by filling thin layers of dough with a spiced, crumbled paneer mixture before rolling them up tightly.
These rolls are then baked or fried until golden brown on the outside, while keeping their moist interior intact.
They can be served as snacks during parties or as an evening treat at home.
Dish 5
Paneer cheese toast
Paneer cheese toast combines grated paneer with regular cheese on slices of bread, which are then toasted to a crisp.
This dish is perfect for a quick snack or light meal, offering a delightful combination of flavors and textures.
It is an ideal choice for those looking for something different from traditional curry-based recipes.