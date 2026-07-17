Spice up your meals with these 5 paneer dishes

Paneer tikka is a famous starter that has marinated cubes of paneer grilled to perfection.

The marinade is made with yogurt and spices such as cumin, coriander, and garam masala.

Once marinated for a few hours, the paneer is skewered and grilled or baked until slightly charred.

This dish is usually served with mint chutney and can be enjoyed as an appetizer or snack.