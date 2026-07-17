Spice up your meals with these 5 paneer dishes
What's the story
Paneer, a versatile Indian cheese, is loved for its mild flavor and adaptability. It can be transformed into a variety of dishes that are both delicious and filling. From curries to snacks, paneer provides endless possibilities to satiate your hunger. Here are five paneer recipes that promise to delight your taste buds while being easy to make at home.
Dish 1
Paneer tikka delight
Paneer tikka is a famous starter that has marinated cubes of paneer grilled to perfection.
The marinade is made with yogurt and spices such as cumin, coriander, and garam masala.
Once marinated for a few hours, the paneer is skewered and grilled or baked until slightly charred.
This dish is usually served with mint chutney and can be enjoyed as an appetizer or snack.
Dish 2
Palak paneer perfection
Palak paneer is a classic North Indian dish that combines spinach with soft paneer cubes.
The spinach is cooked until soft and pureed into a smooth paste. It is then mixed with spices like turmeric, cumin, and chili powder before adding the paneer cubes.
The result is a creamy curry that goes well with rice or flatbreads, like naan or roti.
Dish 3
Paneer bhurji simplicity
Paneer bhurji is an easy-to-make dish that involves crumbling paneer and cooking it with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices like turmeric and garam masala.
This quick stir-fry can be served as a side dish or as a filling for sandwiches or wraps.
Its texture makes it a great option for those who love scrambled dishes.
Dish 4
Shahi paneer indulgence
Shahi paneer is an indulgent curry prepared by blending rich ingredients like cream, cashews, and aromatic spices, such as cardamom and cloves.
The creamy texture makes it a perfect accompaniment to special occasions when you want something luxurious yet comforting.
Served hot with basmati rice or naan bread, it promises an exquisite dining experience.
Dish 5
Chilli paneer excitement
Chilli paneer is an Indo-Chinese fusion dish where crispy fried cubes of paneer are tossed in a spicy sauce with bell peppers and spring onions.
The sauce is made using soy sauce, vinegar, and chili sauce, giving it a tangy, spicy kick.
This dish can be served as an appetizer or a main course, making it a versatile choice for any meal.