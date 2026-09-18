Tofu with a paneer twist: 5 recipes to try

Marinating tofu is the best way to infuse it with flavors.

Start by pressing the tofu to get rid of excess water, then cut it into cubes.

Prepare a marinade with soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and ginger.

Let the tofu soak in the marinade for at least 30 minutes before cooking.

This technique gives the tofu a tangy and savory taste, similar to marinated paneer.