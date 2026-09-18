Tofu with a paneer twist: 5 recipes to try
What's the story
Tofu is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into delicious dishes with the right techniques. For those who love paneer, tofu offers a similar texture and can be used in various recipes to create delightful meals. Here are five innovative ways to cook tofu, giving it a paneer-like twist. These methods will not only enhance the flavor of tofu but also make it an exciting addition to your culinary repertoire.
Tip 1
Marinated tofu delight
Marinating tofu is the best way to infuse it with flavors.
Start by pressing the tofu to get rid of excess water, then cut it into cubes.
Prepare a marinade with soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and ginger.
Let the tofu soak in the marinade for at least 30 minutes before cooking.
This technique gives the tofu a tangy and savory taste, similar to marinated paneer.
Tip 2
Grilled tofu skewers
Grilling gives tofu a smoky flavor and crispy texture.
Cut marinated tofu into cubes and thread them onto skewers with vegetables like bell peppers and onions.
Grill on medium heat until golden brown on all sides.
These skewers make for an excellent appetizer or main course option that mimics grilled paneer skewers.
Tip 3
Creamy tofu curry
Transforming tofu into a creamy curry is easy and delicious.
Start by sauteing onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and coriander in a pan.
Add cubed tofu and coconut milk for creaminess. Let it simmer until the sauce thickens slightly.
This method gives you a rich curry reminiscent of traditional paneer curries.
Tip 4
Stir-fried tofu noodles
For a quick meal, stir-frying tofu with noodles is perfect.
Cut the pressed tofu into thin slices or cubes, and fry them until crispy in a wok with vegetables like broccoli or carrots.
Add cooked noodles, along with soy sauce or sesame oil for flavoring.
This dish provides an easy-to-make alternative that resembles stir-fried paneer noodles.
Tip 5
Baked tofu cheese bites
Baking gives tofu a cheesy texture without dairy.
Blend firm tofu with nutritional yeast, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and herbs like oregano or basil until smooth.
Spread this mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes until golden brown on top.
Cut into bite-sized pieces, similar to cheese bites made from paneer.