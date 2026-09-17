How to make street-style paneer paratha at home

To prepare paneer paratha, fresh paneer is grated and mixed with spices such as cumin, coriander, and chili powder.

This mixture is stuffed into whole wheat dough and rolled out into flatbreads.

The parathas are then cooked on a hot griddle with a little oil or ghee until golden brown on both sides.

This simple, yet effective, method ensures that the parathas are crispy outside and soft inside.