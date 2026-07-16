Slice paneer like a chef with these easy tips
What's the story
Paneer, a versatile Indian cheese, is a staple in many vegetarian dishes. Perfectly sliced paneer can elevate the presentation and texture of your meals. Whether you're preparing a classic curry or a simple salad, knowing how to slice paneer like a pro can make all the difference. Here are five expert tips to help you achieve perfectly sliced paneer every time.
Freshness matters
Use fresh paneer for best results
Using fresh paneer is key to getting clean slices.
Freshly made paneer is softer and more pliable, making it easier to cut without crumbling.
If possible, make your own at home or buy from a trusted source.
Avoid using refrigerated or pre-packaged paneer that has been stored for too long, as it may become dry and difficult to slice.
Sharp tools
Keep your knife sharp
A sharp knife is essential for cutting through the soft texture of paneer without crushing it.
Use a chef's knife or any other sharp kitchen knife specifically meant for slicing cheese or soft foods.
Regularly hone your knife's edge with a honing steel or whetstone to maintain its sharpness.
Cool technique
Chill before slicing
Chilling paneer before slicing makes it firmer, which makes it easier to cut cleanly.
Simply place the block of paneer in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes before you plan on slicing it.
This slight chill firms up the cheese, making it less likely to crumble when cut.
Consistent pressure
Use even pressure while cutting
Applying even pressure while slicing ensures that each piece of paneer is uniform in thickness.
Start by gently pressing down on the knife without applying too much force, allowing the blade to glide through the cheese smoothly.
Avoid sawing back and forth, as this can cause uneven edges.
Precision slicing
Cut with precision and care
Take your time when slicing paneer, ensuring each piece is cut with precision and care.
Aim for uniform thickness, ideally around half a centimeter thick, depending on your recipe requirements.
This careful approach ensures that every slice holds its shape during cooking, enhancing both the look and texture of your dish.