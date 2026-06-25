To start with paper quilling, you'll need some basic tools

Paper quilling 101: Everything beginners need to know

By Vinita Jain 12:57 pm Jun 25, 202612:57 pm

What's the story

Paper quilling, or paper filigree, is a craft that involves rolling, shaping, and gluing strips of paper to create decorative designs. It's a simple yet intricate art that has been around for centuries. With just a few tools and materials, anyone can start creating beautiful paper art. This guide will take you through the basics of paper quilling, including essential tools, techniques, and tips for beginners.