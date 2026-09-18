Bored of the usual papri chaat? Try these tasty twists
What's the story
Papri is a versatile Indian snack that can be turned into a number of delicious bites. These crispy, flaky snacks are a staple in many Indian households and can be used as a base for a number of toppings. Here, we take a look at five unique papri bites that are sure to tickle your taste buds and give you a new take on this classic snack.
Dish 1
Spicy papri chaat delight
Spicy papri chaat is a favorite street food that mixes papri with tangy chutneys, yogurt, and spices.
The combination of crisp papri with sweet and spicy chutneys makes for an irresistible snack.
Topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, and sev, this dish gives a burst of flavors in every bite.
It is perfect for those who love their snacks on the spicier side.
Dish 2
Sweet and tangy dahi papri
Dahi papri is another delicious way to enjoy papri.
In this dish, the crispness of papri is complemented by creamy yogurt and sweet tamarind chutney.
The balance of sweet and tangy flavors makes it a hit among those who prefer milder tastes.
Garnished with fresh coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds, dahi papri is as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the taste buds.
Dish 3
Crunchy sev puri twist
Sev puri is another popular snack where papri is topped with sev (crunchy chickpea noodles), diced vegetables, and chutneys.
This twist adds an extra layer of crunch to the classic sev puri experience.
The combination of textures from the soft toppings and crisp papri makes it an enjoyable snack for all occasions.
Dish 4
Nutty masala papri bites
For those who love nuts in their snacks, nutty masala papri bites are a great option.
These bites are topped with roasted peanuts or cashews, along with a sprinkle of chaat masala for added flavor.
The nutty texture goes perfectly with the crispness of the papri, making it an ideal choice for nut lovers.
Dish 5
Fresh minty green papri snack
Fresh minty green papri snacks bring a refreshing twist to traditional recipes by adding mint leaves to the mix.
Mint leaves are crushed along with yogurt or green chutney before being spread over each piece of crispy papri.
This adds freshness, along with tanginess, making it perfect during hot weather or as an appetizer at parties.