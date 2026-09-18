Bored of the usual papri chaat? Try these tasty twists

Spicy papri chaat is a favorite street food that mixes papri with tangy chutneys, yogurt, and spices.

The combination of crisp papri with sweet and spicy chutneys makes for an irresistible snack.

Topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, and sev, this dish gives a burst of flavors in every bite.

It is perfect for those who love their snacks on the spicier side.