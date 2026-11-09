Paprika magic: 5 African dishes worth trying

Jollof rice is a staple West African dish, famous for its vibrant color and rich flavor.

Adding paprika to this dish gives it an extra layer of depth with its smoky notes.

The spice complements the tomatoes, onions, and peppers, creating a harmonious blend that tantalizes the taste buds.

Whether served at parties or family gatherings, paprika-infused jollof rice is sure to impress with its bold flavors.