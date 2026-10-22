How to use paprika in vegetarian dishes
What's the story
Paprika, a spice made from ground red peppers, is a staple in many African cuisines. Its vibrant color and mild flavor enhance the taste of various vegetarian dishes. From stews to salads, paprika adds depth and richness to the food. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that use paprika, showcasing its versatility and importance in traditional cooking.
Dish 1
Moroccan vegetable tagine
Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that combines an array of vegetables with spices, including paprika.
The dish is usually cooked in a tagine pot, which retains moisture and intensifies flavors.
Carrots, potatoes, zucchini, and chickpeas are commonly used vegetables.
Paprika gives the dish its characteristic warmth without overpowering other spices, like cumin and coriander.
Dish 2
Nigerian jollof rice
Jollof rice is a famous West African dish loved for its rich flavor and vibrant color.
Although the dish varies from region to region, Nigerian jollof rice is particularly famous.
The dish has tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices, including paprika.
The spice gives the rice a beautiful red hue and a subtle heat that goes well with the sweetness of tomatoes.
Dish 3
Ethiopian misir wot
Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew, famous for its bold flavors and hearty texture.
Prepared with red lentils, onions, garlic, ginger, and berbere spice mix (which contains paprika), this dish is a staple in Ethiopian cuisine.
Paprika adds color while balancing the heat from other spices in the berbere mix.
Dish 4
South African chakalaka
Chakalaka is a spicy vegetable relish from South Africa, usually served as a side dish or condiment with bread or rice dishes.
It consists of cabbage, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices like curry powder or paprika.
Paprika enhances the overall flavor profile by adding smokiness without making it too spicy.
Dish 5
Ghanaian kelewele
Kelewele is a popular Ghanaian snack of fried plantains seasoned with ginger, garlic, cayenne pepper, and sometimes even sweet paprika for extra flavor depth.
This makes it sweeter than other versions, without losing any of its signature spiciness.
Paprika's role here is subtle yet important, as it balances the dish's sweetness and spice.