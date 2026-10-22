How to use paprika in vegetarian dishes

Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that combines an array of vegetables with spices, including paprika.

The dish is usually cooked in a tagine pot, which retains moisture and intensifies flavors.

Carrots, potatoes, zucchini, and chickpeas are commonly used vegetables.

Paprika gives the dish its characteristic warmth without overpowering other spices, like cumin and coriander.