Why you should try paragliding in Addis Ababa
What's the story
Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, is famous for its rich history and culture. However, it also offers an exhilarating experience for adventure lovers in the form of paragliding. The activity gives you a chance to soar over the city's stunning landscapes, offering a bird's-eye view of its rolling hills and sprawling urban areas. For those looking to add some thrill to their visit, paragliding in Addis Ababa is an unforgettable experience.
Timing
Best time for paragliding
The best time to go paragliding in Addis Ababa is during the dry season, which lasts from October to May.
The weather is stable, with less wind during these months, making it perfect for safe flights.
The clear skies also ensure you get the best views while you glide through the air.
It's advisable to check local weather conditions before planning your trip to ensure optimal flying conditions.
Locations
Popular paragliding spots
There are several popular spots around Addis Ababa where you can go paragliding.
One of the most famous is Mount Entoto, which is close to the city center and offers stunning views of the cityscape below.
Another popular spot is Bole Bulbula, which is famous for its gentle slopes and easy access.
These locations offer different levels of difficulty, catering to both beginners and experienced pilots.
Safety first
Safety measures to consider
Safety is paramount when it comes to paragliding.
Always choose reputed operators who follow international safety standards. They should provide well-maintained equipment and trained instructors who can guide you through pre-flight checks and instructions.
Also, wear appropriate clothing that suits weather conditions on the day of your flight.
Tips
Tips for first-time flyers
For first-time flyers, it helps to arrive early at the site so that you can get familiar with the equipment and procedures before takeoff.
Listen carefully to your instructor's advice on how to control your glider during flight.
Do not forget to bring sunglasses or goggles, as they protect your eyes from sun glare at high altitudes.