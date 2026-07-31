Paragliding enthusiasts, don't miss Kwahu Plateau in Ghana
What's the story
Paragliding over Kwahu Plateau in Ghana is an exhilarating experience that offers stunning aerial views of the region. The plateau, known for its rolling hills and lush landscapes, provides the perfect backdrop for adventure seekers. As one of West Africa's top paragliding destinations, it attracts both novice and experienced flyers. The activity not only offers a unique perspective of the Ghanaian countryside, but also an adrenaline rush as you soar through the skies.
Timing
Best time to visit for paragliding
The best time to visit Kwahu Plateau for paragliding is during the dry season, which runs from November to April.
The weather conditions are more favorable during these months, with less rainfall and clearer skies. This ensures better visibility and safer flying conditions.
The Harmattan winds during this period also add to the experience by providing consistent thermal updrafts, making it ideal for both beginners and seasoned paragliders.
Gear
Essential gear and preparation tips
Before you set out for paragliding at Kwahu Plateau, ensure that you have the right gear.
A well-fitted helmet is a must for safety, and gloves can protect your hands from cold winds at high altitudes.
Wear comfortable clothes that allow freedom of movement, and sturdy shoes with good grip.
It is also advisable to check weather forecasts regularly and listen to local guides about any specific preparation tips or equipment recommendations.
Guidance
Local guides and training opportunities
Local guides are available at Kwahu Plateau to provide training sessions for beginners and support for experienced paragliders.
They offer insights into the best flying routes, safety protocols, and equipment handling techniques.
Joining a guided tour can enhance your experience by providing expert advice tailored to your skill level.
Even if you're new to paragliding or looking to improve your skills, these professionals ensure a safe adventure.
Culture
Cultural experiences around Kwahu Plateau
Apart from paragliding, the Kwahu Plateau region has a rich cultural heritage waiting to be explored.
You can visit nearby villages where traditional crafts are made, or participate in local festivals if your visit coincides with them.
Interacting with locals gives you an insight into their way of life while adding another dimension to your trip beyond just adventure sports.