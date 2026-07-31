Why paragliding is the ultimate way to explore Kenya
What's the story
Paragliding in Kenya is one of the best ways to explore the African beauty from a different perspective. The activity lets you soar over the vast landscapes, giving you an unparalleled view of the country's natural beauty. From the rolling hills to the expansive savannahs, paragliding lets you experience Kenya like never before. Be it an adventure junkie or a nature lover, this activity has something for everyone.
#1
Best locations for paragliding
Kenya has some of the best spots for paragliding, each offering different views and experiences.
The Rift Valley is a famous spot, thanks to its stunning views and ideal weather conditions.
Another popular spot is Mount Kenya, where you can glide over the snow-capped peaks and lush forests.
Finally, the coastal region gives you a chance to fly over beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters.
#2
Ideal weather conditions
The weather plays a key role in paragliding adventures in Kenya.
The best time to go is during the dry seasons, which are from January to March, and June to October. During these months, you can expect stable winds and clear skies, making it perfect for long flights.
However, it's important to check daily forecasts, as weather conditions can change quickly.
#3
Safety measures to consider
Safety is paramount when it comes to paragliding in Kenya.
Always choose certified operators who follow international safety standards. They should provide you with proper gear checks and briefings before takeoff.
It is also important that you have adequate insurance coverage in case of any unforeseen incidents during your flight.
Tip 1
Tips for first-time paragliders
If you're new to paragliding, start with tandem flights, where experienced pilots control the glider while you enjoy the view.
Wear comfortable clothing suitable for varying temperatures at different altitudes during your flight.
Stay hydrated, but avoid heavy meals before going up into the air to prevent discomfort while soaring high above Kenya's stunning landscapes.