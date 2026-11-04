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Experience Zimbabwe's natural beauty through paragliding
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Experience Zimbabwe's natural beauty through paragliding

By Simran Jeet
Nov 04, 2026
11:49 am
What's the story

Paragliding in Zimbabwe is a thrilling way to explore the beauty of Nyanga National Park. The park, famous for its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, offers the perfect backdrop for this adventure. The activity lets you glide over the lush forests, rolling hills, and crystal-clear rivers, giving you a bird's-eye view of nature's splendor. Be it an experienced paraglider or a first-timer, Nyanga promises an unforgettable experience.

Timing

Best time for paragliding

The best time to go paragliding in Nyanga National Park is during the dry season, which lasts from May to October.

During these months, the weather is more predictable, with less rain and clear skies. This makes it safer and more enjoyable for those who want to glide through the skies.

The temperatures are also cooler during this time, making it more comfortable for adventurers.

Safety first

Safety measures to consider

Safety should always be the top priority while paragliding. It is important to check equipment thoroughly before heading out.

Joining guided tours with experienced instructors can make the experience safer, especially for beginners.

Also, keeping an eye on weather conditions is crucial, as sudden changes can affect flight safety.

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Gear essentials

Equipment needed for paragliding

Essential gear for paragliding includes a reliable paraglider wing, harness, helmet, and reserve parachute.

Proper clothing suited for varying weather conditions is also necessary.

Investing in quality equipment ensures safety and enhances the overall experience.

It is advisable to consult professionals or join organized tours if you are unsure about the gear.

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Beginner advice

Tips for beginners

For beginners, it is best to start with tandem flights, where an experienced pilot controls the paraglider while you enjoy the view.

Listening carefully during pre-flight briefings helps understand basic controls and safety protocols.

Practicing relaxation techniques can help manage nerves before taking off into the skies above Nyanga National Park.

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